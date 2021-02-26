ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Tech and financials boost $46.2bn flows into global equity funds: BofA

  • The data, collected by EPFR before a rise in US real-yields triggered a global stock market correction on Thursday, also showed bond funds attracted $7.1 billion in a 16th straight week of inflows and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) added $1.3 billion.
  • Meanwhile investors pulled $5.5 billion out of cash and withdrew $500 million from gold funds.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

LONDON: Investors piling into tech and financial stocks helped equity funds attract $46.2 billion in their third-largest inflow on record in the week to Wednesday while inflation linked bonds also shone, BofA's weekly fund flow data showed on Friday.

The data, collected by EPFR before a rise in US real-yields triggered a global stock market correction on Thursday, also showed bond funds attracted $7.1 billion in a 16th straight week of inflows and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) added $1.3 billion.

Investment grade debt attracted $5.4 billion at the expense of high-yield, which lost $1.7 billion in the largest outflows in three months, BofA said. In equities, US stocks raked in $20.4 billion while emerging markets enjoyed record inflows of $11.6 bln into debt and equity.

"(The) bond sell-off has been wonderful for high yield, small cap, banks, energy, EM_when these reverse as bond yield rise = rate rise flips from good to bad," BofA's chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a note to clients.

Meanwhile investors pulled $5.5 billion out of cash and withdrew $500 million from gold funds.

