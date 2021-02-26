Indian banks' loans rose 6.6pc y/y in two weeks to Feb 12

BENGALURU: Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% in the two weeks to Feb. 12 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.8%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 10.44 billion rupees ($141.30 million) to 107.04 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 12.

Non-food credit rose 107.78 billion rupees to 106.28 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 118.22 billion rupees to 752.87 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 166.91 billion rupees to 147.81 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 12.