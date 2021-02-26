World
Brazil public sector debt rises to record 89.7pc of GDP in January
- The public sector surplus excluding interest payments of 58.4 billion reais was more than the 50 billion reais surplus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and the overall deficit in the 12 months through January was worth 9.4% of gross domestic product.
26 Feb 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil's national debt opened this year at a record high 89.7% of gross domestic product, while the public sector posted a primary surplus of 58.4 billion reais ($10.6 billion), the central bank said on Friday.
