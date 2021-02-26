Pakistan
Punjab govt issues list of districts where students will go to school on alternate days
Updated 26 Feb 2021
Minister for Education in Punjab Murad Raas on Friday released a list of districts which will follow the alternate school day rule until April 1 due to increase in number of COVID-19 infections.
Districts not in the list "will follow prior COVID-19 schedule," he wrote in Twitter.
The notification read that districts that have a higher COVID-19 positivity ratio, such as more than 20 cases in the last 24 hours, will be subject to this rule.
The districts with such positivity rates are reported to be Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.
According to the notification, the amendment will be reviewed on March 31.
