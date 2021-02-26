Markets
European stocks sink at open
- London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies fell 1.2 percent to 6,570.36 points.
26 Feb 2021
LONDON: European stock markets sank at the open on Friday, joining a global selloff on fears that this year's expected economic recovery will fuel inflation and spark interest rate hikes.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies fell 1.2 percent to 6,570.36 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 dropped 1.4 percent to 13,680.37 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 1.5 percent to 5,697.54.
Pakistan signs LNG agreement with Qatar, deal to save $300mn annually: PM
European stocks sink at open
PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims
Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar
US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir
Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR
US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn
Energy projects won’t add to debt: China
EU leaders debate push to boost defences
17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria
Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill
Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report
Read more stories
Comments