ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.3%)
BOP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
DGKC 137.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.26%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFBL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.35%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
JSCL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 16.18 (0.33%)
BR30 25,708 Decreased By ▼ -26.21 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 98.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 76.89 (0.4%)
Palm oil eases from six-week highs, set for 7% monthly gain

Reuters 26 Feb 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday, a day after hitting a six-week peak, weighed by cheaper soyoil and slowing shipments outlook, although the benchmark contract was on track to clock a near-7% monthly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 51 ringgit, or 1.35%, to 3,733 ringgit ($922.18) a tonne by the midday break.

For the week, palm is set to rise 5.9%, the biggest weekly jump in four.

The contract also succumbed to profit-taking ahead of the weekend after peaking at a six-week high in the previous session, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

"Palm discount to soybean oil is super-attractive on the cash and futures market, though still highly volatile," he added.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-25 rose 14.2% to 967,845 tonnes from Jan. 1-25, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said. This is smaller compared to a 28% monthly rise in exports during Feb. 1-20.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract was unchanged, while its palm oil contract gained 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,834 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,888 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

