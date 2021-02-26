Business & Finance
Lafargeholcim sees strong demand momentum in 2021
- The Swiss company said recurring operating profit rose 14.1% like-for-like to 1.037 billion Swiss francs.
26 Feb 2021
BERLIN: LafargeHolcim ltd on Friday reported a 1.5% rise in like-for-like fourth-quarter net sales and said it expects good demand momentum this year.
The Swiss company said recurring operating profit rose 14.1% like-for-like to 1.037 billion Swiss francs ($1.14 billion), and proposed a dividend of 2.00 Sfr per share for the 2020 financial year. Reuters
