Lafargeholcim sees strong demand momentum in 2021

BERLIN: LafargeHolcim ltd on Friday reported a 1.5% rise in like-for-like fourth-quarter net sales and said it expects good demand momentum this year.

The Swiss company said recurring operating profit rose 14.1% like-for-like to 1.037 billion Swiss francs ($1.14 billion), and proposed a dividend of 2.00 Sfr per share for the 2020 financial year. Reuters