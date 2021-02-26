ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.3%)
BOP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
DGKC 137.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.26%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFBL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.35%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
JSCL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 16.18 (0.33%)
BR30 25,708 Decreased By ▼ -26.21 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 98.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 76.89 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tommy Gainey grabs first round lead at Puerto Rico Open

  • European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington shot 70. Ian Poulter, the top-ranked player in the field at 59th, opened with a 71.
AFP 26 Feb 2021

LOS ANGELES: Tommy Gainey birdied five of his final seven holes in the opening round of the Puerto Rico Open for a 65 and a one shot lead over seven others, including local favourite Rafael Campos.

The 45-year-old American also had four birdies on the front nine to go with two bogeys to reach seven under in windy conditions at the Grand Reserve Country Club.

Campos is tied with Robert Garrigus, Taylor Pendrith, Lee Hodges, Greg Chalmers, Fabian Gomez and Brandon Wu, who all shot 66. Gainey got off to a fast start Thursday, birdieing the opening two holes and three of the first four.

"It's windy. It's Puerto Rico," Gainey said. "I'm just glad that it's 80 degrees outside, because back in South Carolina, all it is, is 40 degrees and raining. So I'm just glad to be in some hot weather. Wind, I can deal with. But I just hit it really good today."

Campos is seeking his third top-10 finish in 12 starts in the event.

There are no players ranked in the top 50 in the world in the field because it is being held the same week as the World Golf Championships at The Concession Gold Club in Bradenton, Florida.

But the stakes are high for the winner, who receives 300 FedEx Cup points, a two-year PGA Tour exemption and an invitation to the PGA Championship in May.

Last year's winner, Viktor Hovland, isn't taking part because he is competing in the WGC tournament.

The event is being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gainey cooled off after his hot start. He made bogey on No. 11 and then got hot again, rolling in birdies on the par-four 12, par-four 13th, par-five 15th, par-four 17th and par-five 18th.

"Really happy at bouncing back with a birdie on 12," he said. "Just showing a little resilience and confidence to come back from a bogey, because when you three-putt from 12 feet, come on, let's be honest, that's bad."

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington shot 70. Ian Poulter, the top-ranked player in the field at 59th, opened with a 71.

The next stop on the US Tour is the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club in Orlando.

Tommy Gainey Robert Garrigus Taylor Pendrith Grand Reserve Country Club

Tommy Gainey grabs first round lead at Puerto Rico Open

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

US strikes 'Iranian-backed militant' site in Syria: Pentagon

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters