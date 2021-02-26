PM urged to allow indoor dining

KARACHI: Athar Sultan Chawla, Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Convener All Pakistan Restaurant Association (APRA), has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow indoor dining and provide equal business opportunities without any discrimination.

In an appeal to Prime Minister, VP FPCCI, said that National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), keeping in view current COVID-19 situation, had removed condition of 50 percent work from home in all government institutions, lifted time-limit from

commercial activities and amusement parks, while schools and shrines are also open.

“The government has allowed the majority of sectors of the economy, including educational institutions, transports, markets, industry to resume their normal activities, but

on the contrary, restaurants are not allowed indoor

dining, which is

injustice,” he expressed reservations.

VP FPCCI & Convener APRA further warned the government that, if indoor dining is not allowed from 1st March 2021, restaurant owners will start serving food in the restaurants without waiting for any decision.

Athar Chawla appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of discrimination and issue directives to allow dining in the restaurants and save billions of investments from sinking and millions of workers from becoming unemployed.

