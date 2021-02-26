Anti-corona vaccine: Drive for people above 60 years from March 8: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that the foundation of a transparent Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The PTI-led government is most transparent in the country’s history and not a single scandal has been exposed in its two and a half years,” he said.

The CM maintained that Pakistan had been bestowed with an honest and trustworthy leader in the shape of Imran Khan and the performance of the PTI government was better than the previous governments, he stressed in a statement.

The CM said “the nation demands unity as Pakistan is the only identity of all of us but the PDM is trying to fulfill the enemy’s agenda by spreading chaos in the country.”

Moreover, CM Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting, to review progress on health projects.

The meeting was told that 583 new corona cases and 40 fatalities were reported across the province during the last 24 hours. So far, 5,308 corona patients have died and 3245203 tests have been conducted in the province.

The CM approved the construction of Mother & Childcare Hospitals in Attock, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar and Sialkot with an approximate amount of Rs 28 billion. The foundation stones would be laid soon to complete the hospitals within two years to provide the best healthcare facilities to the patients, he added.

The CM stated that around 7.5 million people of more than 60 years would be administered the anti-corona vaccine from March 8. “Special centres will be set up in districts with necessary facilities and I will also visit such facilities,” he added.

About 47,000 frontline health workers have been vaccinated and 225,000 others are registered.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in a meeting with Secretary General of PML-Q and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, said the government and its allies were on the same page to compete with the opposition in the Senate elections. He said that open ballot and elimination of horse-trading would give honour to vote in the Senate elections.

Ch Sarwar said the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving forward with its allies, and the people would decide by the power of vote in next general elections which party would be in the power and which party would be in opposition.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said PTI allies stand with the government for the development and prosperity of the country. The opposition should also play a positive role in the interest of the country, he added.

