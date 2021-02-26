Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
26 Feb 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 25, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08013 0.08063 1.57563 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.09275 0.08650 1.58500 0.08163
Libor 1 Month 0.11450 0.11100 1.60338 0.10575
Libor 2 Month 0.15013 0.14813 1.61900 0.14813
Libor 3 Month 0.18975 0.18138 1.61325 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.19938 0.19775 1.59025 0.19500
Libor 1 Year 0.27800 0.29613 1.61013 0.27800
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
