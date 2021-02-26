ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 25, 2021)....
26 Feb 2021

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 25, 2021).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.08013   0.08063   1.57563   0.05075
Libor 1 Week        0.09275   0.08650   1.58500   0.08163
Libor 1 Month       0.11450   0.11100   1.60338   0.10575
Libor 2 Month       0.15013   0.14813   1.61900   0.14813
Libor 3 Month       0.18975   0.18138   1.61325   0.17525
Libor 6 Month       0.19938   0.19775   1.59025   0.19500
Libor 1 Year        0.27800   0.29613   1.61013   0.27800
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LIBOR libor rates libor currency libor historical rates

