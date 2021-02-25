Markets
TSX opens lower as materials drag
- Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.77 points, or 0.12%, at 18,462.76.
25 Feb 2021
Canada's main stock opened lower on Thursday, as weakness in materials stocks outweighed upbeat earnings by lenders Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.77 points, or 0.12%, at 18,462.76.
ECP orders re-election in entire Daska constituency on March 18
TSX opens lower as materials drag
Senate Election: All candidates from Punjab elected unopposed
How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?
Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’
Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately
All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram
NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline
The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads
Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants
Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA
Read more stories
Comments