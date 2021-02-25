World
Swedes vaccinated with two COVID doses can start seeing relatives again
STOCKHOLM: Swedes living at nursing homes can start seeing relatives again two weeks after having received two vaccine doses, the government said on Thursday.
"When they have, they can start hugging their grand children again," Lena Hallengren, minister for health and social affairs, told a news conference.
She said it was too early to say when broader restrictions could be lifted.
The spread of the coronavirus in Sweden has accelerated in recent weeks and the Health Agency has warned of a possible third wave.
