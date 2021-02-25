Business & Finance
Brazil bank lending spreads widen to 23.4pc points in January: central bank
Updated 25 Feb 2021
BRASILIA: Bank lending spreads in Brazil widened in January to 23.4 percentage points from 20.9 percentage points in December, while the 90-day default ratio inched up to 3.0% from a series low 2.9%, the central bank said on Thursday.
The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil remained steady in the month at 4 trillion reais ($736 billion) and over the last 12 months loan growth accelerated 16%, the central bank said.
