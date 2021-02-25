NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to ease restrictions on commercial activities and official work following the declining trend of coronavirus cases.

In a statement, the NCOC took this decision after a review of the existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs). As per the centre, indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from March 21, with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS).

Moreover, NCOC has allowed the opening of cinemas and shrines with effect from March 15. However, the decision to allow indoor dining will be taken after a meeting to be held on March 10.

NCOC has also lifted time-limit from commercial activities and amusement parks, as well as the condition of 50 percent attendance at workplaces, have also been removed with immediate effect.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has also been allowed by the NCOC to hold local bodies and cantonment board elections by the end of May or early June. The NCOC has urged the masses to continue to adhere to SOPs of wearing masks, social distancing, saying that smart lockdowns will continue when required.

"These decisions could be reviewed again in view of the increased disease prevalence, whenever deemed necessary," NCOC said.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 1,361 cases were reported across the country. Coronavirus also claimed 64 lives, while 1,681 people also recovered from COVID-19.