ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 falls; Lloyds rises

Reuters 25 Feb 2021

LONDON: Britain’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as a stronger pound weighed on exporters, while Lloyds Banking Group rose 2.2% after the bank resumed a dividend despite a sharp drop in annual profit. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3% by 0930 GMT as sterling rose to a three-year high against the dollar.

Financial stocks including HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered were among the biggest drags on the FTSE 100, tracking a 2.9% slump in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index on concerns over policy tightening. Losses in consumer stocks Unilever PLC and British American Tobacco also weighed on the index.

“The market just seems to have lost a bit of energy and the fact that we are seeing high yields has made investors a little nervous,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. The FTSE 100 has recovered about 35% from a coronavirus-driven crash last year, but it has come under pressure more recently as fears of rising inflation have hit equities worldwide.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.5%, led by consumer discretionary and industrials stocks. In company news, Metro Bank fell 6.9% as it posted a much bigger annual loss and said it expects defaults to rise through the year as government support measures set in place due to the COVID-19 crisis are wound down.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc shed 1.4%, as it told the European Union it expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply in the second quarter. Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser slipped 0.1% even as it capped 2020 with the strongest sales in its history, while Aviva slid 0.4% as it agreed to sell its 40% stake in a joint venture in Turkey for 122 million pounds ($173.17 million).

Sterling FTSE 100 Lloyds Banking Group UK FTSE

FTSE 100 falls; Lloyds rises

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Foreign funding case: petitioner moves ECP

IMF MD warns Covid-19 leaving some states behind

Business community underscores need for signing CoE

Islamic banks have ample capital, liquidity buffers: Moody’s

Cotton yarn import from India: Aptma rejects proposal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.