THE RUPEE: Gains continue

KARACHI: On Wednesday after market close, PKR continued to go up against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went up against Euro and AED in open market while remaining unchanged against Saudi Riyal.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.75 and 158.85 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.70 and 158.95 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 191.50 and 193 respectively thus reversing yesterday’s losses.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 43.15 and 43.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.15 and 42.30 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 158.70 Open Offer Rs 158.95 ========================

======================== Bid Rate Rs 158.75 Offer Rate Rs 158.85 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its upward journey for the second consecutive day against the greenback in the local currency market on Wednesday.

Amid lack of buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure for another day and ended further lower for buying and selling at Rs 158.80 and Rs 160.00 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 159.20 and Rs 160.35 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the contrary, the local currency continued steep fall for the third consecutive day against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates further rose from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 222.00 and Rs 223.70 to Rs 223.00 and Rs 224.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: ISLAMABAD The rupee recovered 20 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.30(buying) and Rs 159.40(selling) against last rate of Rs159.50(buying) and Rs 159.60(selling).

It closed at Rs159.30(buying) and Rs 159.40(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

