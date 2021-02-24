Pakistan
Gold prices decrease Rs50 to 110,650
- The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10.
24 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs50 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs110,650 against sale at Rs110,700, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs43 and was traded at Rs94,864 against Rs94,907 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs86,959 from Rs86,998.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was traded at Rs1420 against its sale at Rs1410 while that of ten gram silver increased by Rs8.58 and was traded at Rs1217.42 against Rs1208.84.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $2 and was sold at $1809 against its sale at $1707, the association added.
Action taken against officers responsible for Ehsanullah Ehsan's escape: DG ISPR
Gold prices decrease Rs50 to 110,650
Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP
Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic
PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo
Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM
Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi
Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan
PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions
US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane
Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?
Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM
Read more stories
Comments