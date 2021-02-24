ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Wall Street set to open higher as tech sell-off cools

  • Growth stocks find respite after six-day sell off.
  • Tesla up as Ark Invest buys $171 mln more shares.
  • Lowe's rises on beating estimates for Q4 same-store sales.
  • Futures up: Dow 0.06%, S&P 0.23%, Nasdaq 0.35%.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as beaten down growth stocks found respite after sliding for six straight sessions, while a rise in Tesla shares aided in a reversal of declines for futures tracking the Nasdaq index.

Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc reversed declines to rise between 0.2% and 1.0% in trading before the bell.

Tesla Inc gained 3.8% after star investor Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds bought a further $171 million worth of the company's shares in the wake of a sharp fall in the electric-car maker's stock.

Markets were also reassured by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who on Tuesday pushed back on suggestions that loose monetary policy risked unleashing inflation.

"There could be a little bit of buy the dip in the market and that Powell believes inflation is much softer," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"There is also the view that if she (Wood) is willing to step in to the riskiest stocks in the face of what Powell said yesterday, then maybe it is safe to go back into the water."

The S&P 500 growth index, housing much of the high-flying technology-related stocks, fell more than 6% in the last six days on valuation concerns.

Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields as their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when bond returns go up.

Value-oriented stocks have enjoyed a bit of a bounce recently on hopes of a quicker economic rebound. The S&P 500 value index has risen for three straight days.

Banks, industrial and energy stocks edged higher, with Bank of America, Caterpillar Inc and Chevron Corp gaining between 0.5% and 1.1%.

At 8:21 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.75 points, or 0.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 46 points, or 0.35%.

Wall Street's main indexes slid from record highs last week on concerns over a potential spike in inflation, while Treasury yields have remained elevated in the recent past on expectations of a vaccine-backed and stimulus-supported economic recovery.

Lowe's Cos Inc rose 1.9% after it beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales, benefiting from sustained demand from people sprucing up their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

