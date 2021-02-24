ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

India intensifies war of repressions in turbulent IIOJK on Modi's visit to disputed held State: AJK PM

  • Underage children are being sent to jail and the culture of the Kashmiri people is being snatched, he added.
APP 24 Feb 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said India has intensified the war of repressions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & occupied Kashmir in view of the reported whirlwind visit of the Indian Prime Minister to the turbulent globally recognized disputed territory.

Talking to a former Diplomat Arif Kamal in the federal capital city , he said the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister to occupied Kashmir is a black day for Kashmiri people.

He said Additional Indian army troops have been deployed to stop protest demonstrations by the Kashmiri people on the arrival of Indian Prime Minister to occupied Kashmir.

He said Indian Prime Minister Modi has launched Hitler -like operation in occupied Kashmir to crush the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their internationally recognized right to self determination.

Underage children are being sent to jail and the culture of the Kashmiri people is being snatched, he added.

He said Kashmiris are under military siege since 5th of august 2019 and strict restrictions have been imposed on the media to conceal the facts of gruesome human rights violations and systematic killings of Kashmiris at the hands of brute Indian force and even the human rights organizations have not been allowed to visit occupied Kashmir.

He said Indian government has turned the occupied Kashmir into a big jail and added that India has now started to change the demography of the state and so far 33 lack state subjects have been issued to non state residents which are a matter of serious concern.

He said Indian claims to be a big democracy is a fraud and merely to hoodwink the international community to divert the attention of the gross human rights violations and systematic killings of Kashmiri at the hands of brute Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider

India intensifies war of repressions in turbulent IIOJK on Modi's visit to disputed held State: AJK PM

Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters