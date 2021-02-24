ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
Workhorse requests more information from USPS on award decision

  • Workhorse intends to explore all avenues that are available to non-awarded finalists in a government bidding process.
  • The contract, which could be worth more than $6 billion in total, allows for delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 of the vehicles over 10 years that will be a mix of combustion-powered and electric vehicles.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

Electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc said on Wednesday it had requested more information from the US Postal Service after it lost a multibillion-dollar contract to Oshkosh Defense for making a new generation of postal delivery vehicles.

Workhorse intends to explore all avenues that are available to non-awarded finalists in a government bidding process, the company said in a statement.

Workhorse shares were down about 10% in premarket trading on Wednesday. They had lost nearly half their value a day earlier after USPS said it would award the 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp.

The contract, which could be worth more than $6 billion in total, allows for delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 of the vehicles over 10 years that will be a mix of combustion-powered and electric vehicles.

