Maryam demands re-elections in entire Daska, says agencies falling under PM were involved in rigging

The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) submitted on Wednesday a petition to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) demanding a re-election in the entire NA-75 constituency.

In a presser today, the PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resorted to systematic rigging in the polls and harassed the voters. She further said that agencies falling under the prime minister were involved in the rigging.

Nawaz continued that polling stations were shut down by design and the voting process was suspended for up to six hours, adding that videos on social media, some of which even she had shared, showed how people had broken the door of a polling station.

She added that after all this, how can she accept re-polling in 20 polling stations, demanding that the PML-N wants re-elections in the entire NA-75 constituency. On Friday, at least two people died and two others were injured as clashes broke out between workers of the ruling PTI and the PML-N in Sialkot's NA-75 constituency. The ECP had restrained authorities from announcing unofficial results as both PTI and PML-N claimed victory in the constituency.

While speaking about the presidential case on open ballot voting of the upcoming Senate elections, Nawaz said that the Parliament should debate on this because this is a constitutional clause so an amendment can only be introduced by the Parliament, DAWN reported.