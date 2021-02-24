Gillani, Shehbaz discuss upcoming Senate elections

Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on Wednesday met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in the courtroom over the Senate election.

As per details, Shehbaz Sharif was present in the court over Ramzan Sugar Mills case in the accountability court.

During the meeting, Gillani inquired about the health of Shehbaz Sharif and consulted over the upcoming Senate election.

The meeting took place in courtroom number 5, where Gillani, who has been joint candidate of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) along with other PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ameer Muqam, Maryam Aurangzeb and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood were present.

PML-N had announced to support Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani in Senate elections after a meeting between PML-N senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousaf Raza Gillani to field a joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).