LHC grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in money-laundering case

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case, local media reported on Wednesday.

The court has directed to release Hamza Shehbaz from the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) stated that Fazal Dad Abbasi and Muhammad Shoaib Qamar allegedly aided, abetted and facilitated their co-accused including Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif etc by way of providing channel/services for laundering money by arranging false and fictitious entries of foreign remittances sent by various individuals to accused Hamza Shahbaz Shahirf, Suleman Shahbaz Sharif.

The National Accountability Bureau had arrested Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz from inside the Lahore High Court (LHC) in two cases regarding money laundering and holding assets beyond means.