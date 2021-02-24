Tiger Woods suffers multiple injuries in Los Angeles car crash

(Karachi) American golfer Tiger Woods suffered severe injuries in a road accident in Los Angeles, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

As per details, rescue officials and police immediately rushed to the spot after the incident and shifted Tiger Woods to the hospital. Rescue officials said that they had to use a pry bar and axe to remove the golf star from the vehicle. The rescue officials broke the windshield of his car with the axe and used the bar to pry the seats and metal from around Woods’ legs.

Woods was transported from the crash site to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center via ambulance with a shattered ankle and two leg fractures, one of which was compound. He is currently in stable condition.

Woods had been in the Los Angeles area hosting The Genesis Invitational golf event; the car he was driving — reportedly a 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV — was provided to him by the tournament.

In the initial statement, the local police said that Tiger Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed down a hilly part of the road when the crash happened. The police said that Tiger Woods was the only occupant of the car. However, further investigation of the crash in underway.