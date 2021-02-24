ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.5%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.91%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 97.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.48%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
DGKC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.13%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.35%)
FCCL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.08%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.77%)
FFL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.7%)
HASCOL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
HUBC 84.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.29%)
JSCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.37%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.87%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.65%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.74%)
PPL 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
TRG 139.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.53%)
UNITY 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,891 Decreased By ▼ -28.2 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,301 Decreased By ▼ -276.69 (-1.08%)
KSE100 45,501 Decreased By ▼ -228.06 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -61.18 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tiger Woods in surgery after roll-over car crash

  • He was one of the most revered athletes in the world when he became engulfed in scandal in late 2009.
AFP 24 Feb 2021

LOS ANGELES: US golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained "major damage," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said.

Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics, and suffered "multiple leg injuries," his agent said in a statement to US media.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," said Mark Steinberg.

Woods was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The roll-over crash near Los Angeles did not involve any other vehicles. Television images showed the car lying on a patch of grass off the road, with its hood badly damaged.

Woods, one of the most successful golfers of all time, has won 15 major golf championships.

He recently underwent his fifth back surgery, and said he was uncertain if he will be able to play at the upcoming Masters, which he last won in 2019.

According to celebrity website TMZ, 45-year-old Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club.

"We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

"We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers," he added.

Skier Lindsey Vonn, Wood's former girlfriend, tweeted: "Praying for TW right now."

Woods made an astonishing comeback from a series of career-threatening injuries and personal problems to sensationally win the Masters in 2019, his first major title since the 2008 US Open.

He was one of the most revered athletes in the world when he became engulfed in scandal in late 2009.

Woods smashed his car into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his luxury Florida home, sparking a series of scandalous revelations that doomed his marriage and put his game in freefall.

Tiger Woods LPGA Tour US golfer TMZ

Tiger Woods in surgery after roll-over car crash

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters