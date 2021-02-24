ANL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.33%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.91%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.54%)
DGKC 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.58%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.35%)
FCCL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.08%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.77%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3%)
HASCOL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
HUBC 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
JSCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.06%)
KAPCO 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.37%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.87%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.41%)
POWER 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.92%)
PPL 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
TRG 139.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.2%)
UNITY 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,891 Decreased By ▼ -27.74 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,289 Decreased By ▼ -288.64 (-1.13%)
KSE100 45,513 Decreased By ▼ -215.95 (-0.47%)
KSE30 18,930 Decreased By ▼ -55.09 (-0.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower; NZ dips

  • Woolworths Group, the country's top grocer, is set to report half-year results a week after rival Coles Group warned that pandemic-fuelled stockpiling may come to an end.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday, as investors take their cue from a weak session on Wall Street.

The local share price index futures dipped 0.2%, a 60.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.9% higher on Tuesday.

Woolworths Group, the country's top grocer, is set to report half-year results a week after rival Coles Group warned that pandemic-fuelled stockpiling may come to an end.

Australia's central bank, which is scheduled to conduct its meeting later on Wednesday, is expected to maintain the official cash rate (OCR) at the historic low of 0.25% for the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.2% to 12,368.2 points by 2125 GMT.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 WallStreet WoolworthsGroup Woolworths Group

Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower; NZ dips

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters