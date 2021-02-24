World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,007
24 Feb 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,007 to 2,402,818, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by 422 to 68,740, the tally showed.
