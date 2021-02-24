ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
Zia-ul-Mustafa re-elected ICMA Pakistan president

24 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) has announced re-election of Zia-ul-Mustafa Awan, FCMA President of ICMA for the period of 2021-2023.

Zia has extensive leadership experience of national and international professional accountancy organisations and forums as he remained the President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) for the year 2020.

He is currently the Chairman of Governmental and Public Sector Accounting Enterprises Committee of South Asian Federation of Accountants and a member of Public Sector Financial Management Committee (PSFMC) of Confederation of Asia and Pacific Accountants.

He has a clear vision about accountants’ role in the national economic growth. He has over 25 years of experience in the corporate sector and public sectors. He also has experience and exposure of being a Member of Board of Directors of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, Ignite National Technology Fund and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance. He is well known in the community for the initiatives taken for the betterment and growth of the accounting profession.

Under the leadership of Zia ul Mustafa, the Institute achieved sustainable growth, internationalization, developed and conducted Online Exams with remote access, enhanced legal benefits and recognition of its Members, up gradation of curriculum and examination systems in accordance with international education standards, compliance at highest level with IFAC SMOs, digital transformation of processes, better recognition with international professional accountancy organisations, enhanced employability of its Members and strengthened governance.

During his tenure ICMA Pakistan twice won FPCCI’s Excellence Award for outstanding services in Education, Training & Development. He believes that in the term 2021-2023, the progress shall continue and the Institute will achieve new heights of success.

The Institute has announced the appointment of Shehzad Ahmed Malik as the Vice President, Shaham Ahmed as the Honorary Secretary and Ather Saleem as the Honorary Treasurer of the Institute. Other Members of the National Council for the years 2021-2023 include Anis-Ur-Rehman, FCMA, Khawaja Ehrar Ul Hassan, FCMA, Khalid Mehmood, FCMA and Awais Yasin, FCMA.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

