‘TEVTA will start virtual kitchen plan for graduates’

LAHORE: Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique has said that TEVTA will start a virtual kitchen program for its graduates of culinary and food courses. This program will provide job opportunities to 5000 students as they will be able to earn money through Foodpanda mobile app.

He was addressing the MoU signing ceremony here on Tuesday at TEVTA Secretariat. CEO Foodpanda Noman Sikandar and COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were also present on occasion.

Chairperson TEVTA went on saying that TEVTA is moving forward on its new vision of provision of demand-driven courses along with economic opportunities. He said that TEVTA is providing its students with an opportunity to be part of Foodpanda through this program. By becoming part of this program, our students will be able to earn money by preparing food while being at their homes through Foodpanda, he said.

Ali Salman Siddique further noted that this program will help in the enhancement of entrepreneurship culture in the province. This step is part of Digital TEVTA as students while using the mobile app Foodpanda will be able to take orders for food preparation, he said adding that students who are not able to get any job or start their own business, will be able to take benefit from this program.

CEO Foodpanda Noman Sikandar said that Foodpanda is working 4000 home chefs and they are generating Rs 30 million. He said that meeting with Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman is breathing of fresh air because at TEVTA, training is being held in consultation with relevant industry and there is an ecosystem built for all stakeholders.

