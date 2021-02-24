ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘TEVTA will start virtual kitchen plan for graduates’

Recorder Report 24 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique has said that TEVTA will start a virtual kitchen program for its graduates of culinary and food courses. This program will provide job opportunities to 5000 students as they will be able to earn money through Foodpanda mobile app.

He was addressing the MoU signing ceremony here on Tuesday at TEVTA Secretariat. CEO Foodpanda Noman Sikandar and COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were also present on occasion.

Chairperson TEVTA went on saying that TEVTA is moving forward on its new vision of provision of demand-driven courses along with economic opportunities. He said that TEVTA is providing its students with an opportunity to be part of Foodpanda through this program. By becoming part of this program, our students will be able to earn money by preparing food while being at their homes through Foodpanda, he said.

Ali Salman Siddique further noted that this program will help in the enhancement of entrepreneurship culture in the province. This step is part of Digital TEVTA as students while using the mobile app Foodpanda will be able to take orders for food preparation, he said adding that students who are not able to get any job or start their own business, will be able to take benefit from this program.

CEO Foodpanda Noman Sikandar said that Foodpanda is working 4000 home chefs and they are generating Rs 30 million. He said that meeting with Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman is breathing of fresh air because at TEVTA, training is being held in consultation with relevant industry and there is an ecosystem built for all stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique Foodpanda Foodpanda mobile app

‘TEVTA will start virtual kitchen plan for graduates’

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Resolution of ‘legitimate’ issues: Nepra pledges support to KE

Probe body identifies reasons behind countrywide blackout

Zaki Yamani dies

Completion of procurement proceedings: PPRA gives FBR the go-ahead

Vawda declared eligible to contest Senate election: Tribunal dismisses Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal

IT-based solutions: TI-P raises questions over FBR’s tender

CCI registers 1.8pc QoQ increase

South Korea, Tehran agree ‘proposals’ on oil billions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.