Khaqan says govt involved in 'stealing' Daska by-election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the present government was involved in "stealing" of NA-75 Daska by-election.

Talking to media after appearing before the Accountability Court in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, he said that the prime minister was talking about re-polling in 20 polling stations.

He said the matter was not related to re-polling, the matter was related to this government, which was making all-out efforts to commit "every kind of rigging". When he was asked that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has 10 additional votes for the Senate election and Gilani will win the Senate election, and on this, the government is levelling allegation of horse-trading, Abbasi said that this was not horse-trading, rather "this is the voice of conscience".

Everyone including the lawmakers are fed up with the government, he said, adding that the people do not want to become part of this "corrupt government".

About hearing of presidential reference seeking "open ballot" for the Senate election, he said that only the parliament has the power to amend the constitution, and the present government wants to change the constitution through an ordinance.

He said that the judicial system in the federal capital has completely paralysed.

The lawyers have announced boycott of courts against demolition of their chambers, he said. The matter related to lawyers should be resolved on an immediate basis, he said, adding that the lawyers should be provided a place for setting up of their chambers.

No one can defend attack on the judges, he added. Abbasi said that such kinds of issues emerge in the country when there is no justice and no respect for the judiciary.

The PML-N leader said that the accountability courts were hearing cases against three former prime ministers, one president, and ministers but no one knows the reality and the truth about these cases.

Abbasi said that today, the parliament was paralysed, and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) itself was "involved in corruption".

The judicial system is now "a joke" as lawyers are boycotting courts in Islamabad, he said.

Earlier, he appeared before the Accountability Court-II Judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, in the LNG case. The court marked attendance of the accused and adjourned hearing of the case till March 2.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021