Rs4.5m payment to Sharif family by Broadsheet: Shahzad disputes Maryam's claim

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president, Maryam Nawaz, has termed the Broadsheet LLC's payment of Rs4.5 million to the Sharif family as "another tight slap on the faces of all the accusers and liars".

Maryam Nawaz stated this in a tweet on Tuesday following reports that Broadsheet has made a payment of £20,000 [equivalent to Rs4.5 million] to the Sharif family for the settlement of their legal costs after having withdrawn the Avenfield Apartments attachment application before the High Court for the seizure and sale of four Avenfield Apartments in the Broadsheet vs Pakistan/National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case.

However, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar disputed Maryam Nawaz's claim who responded to her tweet, saying: "Broadsheet had tried that Avenfield Apartments be confiscated for their payment of their due money, which they lost and lawyers had to pay in accordance with the law".

"This does not wash away your sins, crimes and the idiocy of "calibri fonts" [in reference to the Panama leaks]. By the way, till date, you have not provided the money trail for these flats," Shahzad Akbar stated in response of Maryam Nawaz's tweet. However, he did not get a response to his tweet.

Earlier, after the reports of the Broadsheet LLC's payment of Rs4.5 million to the Sharif family, the PML-N vice-president and the daughter of Nawaz Sharif took to Twitter and stated: "This is another tight slap on the faces of all the accusers and liars as Broadsheet's lawyers had to pay Rs4.5 million to Nawaz Sharif's lawyers after raising questions about the London flats and then running away from court. This is how you have to give in pursuit of taking [money] in the game of lies and deception. [Do you] Have some shame?"

Meanwhile, through another tweet, Maryam Nawaz claimed that she had the evidence of rigging in the recent by-election on NA75, Daska as well as the proofs of involvement of an "institution" used for the rigging.

"I am waiting and giving the opportunity [to them] to tell the truth to the people with dignity, otherwise, I will have to tell about the institution which was used for fraud which does not come into action without the directives of the "fake prime minister". In addition, I also have received the names of two persons," she tweeted.

