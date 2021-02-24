ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
THE RUPEE: Gains vs USD

BR Research 24 Feb 2021

KARACHI: After market close on Tuesday, Pakistan Rupee went up against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It went down against Euro while going up against AED and SR in open market. In global currency markets, US dollar faced a downturn on Tuesday as investors waited on Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s response to resurgent inflation expectations.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 25 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.80 and 158.90 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 25 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.90 and 159.10 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 192 and 193.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 43.20 and 43.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling as well closing at 42.15 and 42.30 respectively.

Open Bid       Rs 158.90
Open Offer     Rs 159.10
Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday 

Bid Rate       Rs 158.80
Offer Rate     Rs 158.90
RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the US dollar in the local currency market on Tuesday.

Following lack of buying spree in the market, the dollar remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 159.20 and Rs 160.35 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 159.30 and Rs 160.60 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the national currency maintained its downward journey for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates further improved from Monday’s closing of Rs 221.50 and Rs 223.00 to Rs 222.00 and Rs 223.70 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.50(buying) and Rs 159.60(selling) against last rate of Rs159.60(buying) and Rs 159.70(selling).

It closed at Rs159.50(buying) and Rs 159.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

