THE RUPEE: Gains vs USD

KARACHI: After market close on Tuesday, Pakistan Rupee went up against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It went down against Euro while going up against AED and SR in open market. In global currency markets, US dollar faced a downturn on Tuesday as investors waited on Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s response to resurgent inflation expectations.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 25 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.80 and 158.90 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 25 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.90 and 159.10 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 192 and 193.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 43.20 and 43.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling as well closing at 42.15 and 42.30 respectively.

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the US dollar in the local currency market on Tuesday.

Following lack of buying spree in the market, the dollar remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 159.20 and Rs 160.35 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 159.30 and Rs 160.60 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the national currency maintained its downward journey for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates further improved from Monday’s closing of Rs 221.50 and Rs 223.00 to Rs 222.00 and Rs 223.70 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.50(buying) and Rs 159.60(selling) against last rate of Rs159.60(buying) and Rs 159.70(selling).

It closed at Rs159.50(buying) and Rs 159.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

