Presiding officers tampered with NA-75 by-polls results: returning officer

  • The development was revealed in a report submitted in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in which RO Athar Abbasi said that the investigation revealed that presiding officers were involved in rigging.
  • PML-N candidate in the constituency raised reservations over the results by stating the difference between in the Form 45 copy available with her and with Presiding Officer ‘different’.
BR Web Desk 23 Feb 2021

The returning officer (RO) in National Assembly constituency NA-75 has admitted that presiding officers tempered by-polls in Sialkot.

The development was revealed in a report submitted in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in which RO Athar Abbasi said that the investigation revealed that presiding officers were involved in rigging.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in the constituency, Nausheen Iftikhar raised reservations over the results by stating the difference between in the Form 45 copy available with her and with Presiding Officer ‘different’.

Returning Officer in his statement said that as per the presiding officer, Nausheen secured 3500 votes from the 23 polling stations, while she claimed to get 5000 votes.

Apparently, it appears that the results were altered, RO claimed and suggested re-polling on the 23 polling stations.

