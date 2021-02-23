ANL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.02%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
AVN 101.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.5%)
DGKC 134.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.41%)
EPCL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.95%)
HUBC 84.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
JSCL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.25%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.94%)
MLCF 47.16 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.99%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
POWER 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.11%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.12%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-3.08%)
UNITY 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.38%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.68%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 6.3 (0.13%)
BR30 25,849 Decreased By ▼ -36.61 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,946 Increased By ▲ 55.99 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,088 Increased By ▲ 28.93 (0.15%)
Copper extends rally on tight supply, strong demand outlook

Reuters 23 Feb 2021

HANOI: Shanghai copper hit its highest in more than nine years on Tuesday while prices in London rose for a fourth straight session on tight supply and expectations of strong demand.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 3% to 68,090 yuan ($10,542.21) a tonne, its highest since August 2011.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.3% to $9,214 a tonne by 0252 GMT, having hit a 9-1/2-year high of $9,269.50 a tonne in the previous session.

LME cash copper was at a $35.50 a tonne premium to the three-month contract, showing tight nearby supplies, as inventories of the metal in LME warehouses hovered around their lowest since 2005.

Premium for Yangshan bonded copper rose to $75 a tonne, its highest since August 2020, indicating solid demand from top consumer China for imported metal.

China Copper London Metal Exchange Shanghai copper Yangshan bonded LME warehouses

