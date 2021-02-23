ANL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
ASC 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
AVN 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.51%)
BOP 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.5%)
DGKC 134.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
EPCL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
JSCL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.94%)
MLCF 47.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
POWER 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.11 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.06%)
PRL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.46%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-3.47%)
UNITY 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.68%)
BR100 4,954 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (0.13%)
BR30 25,850 Decreased By ▼ -36.39 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,937 Increased By ▲ 47.44 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,084 Increased By ▲ 24.51 (0.13%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Anticipating uptick in construction, Pakistan's cement manufacturer plans expansion

  • The company seeks to take advantage of the recent government-announced construction package, which aims to uplift the economic activity and aid the economy to recover during Covid-19.
Ali Ahmed 23 Feb 2021

Expecting a surge in construction activity and a rise in demand for construction materials, one of Pakistan’s leading manufacturers of cement Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited is planning to increase its capacity.

As per Bloomberg, the company is considering enhancing its production capacity by 7,000 tons a day, and the proposal is in the final stages.

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited set up in 1960 as a public limited company. It is part of the Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group, with Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited as its holding company. The company seeks to take advantage of the recent government-announced construction package, which aims to uplift the economic activity and aid the economy to recover during Covid-19.

Just days ago, a number of cement manufacturers announced to increase their cement production, Kohat Cement Company Limited (KOHC) announced that it would be setting a multi-billion rupees cement manufacturing plant in Punjab.

As per the company statement, the Board of Directors of the company has approved the setting up of 7000-10000 TPD Cement Manufacturing Plant.

Furthermore, Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) also informed that it has decided to invest in additional cement capacity.

The company has approved the setting up of Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant of 2.05 million tonnes per annum at Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab.

It is pertinent to inform that Maple Leaf Cement saw a 5 percent increase in sales revenue during 1QFY21 year on year. This was a direct result of increase in sales price as a result of growing demand; the latter in turn was a result of growth in the construction sector.

Cement Construction Kohat Cement Company Limited Fauji Cement Maple Leaf Cement

Anticipating uptick in construction, Pakistan's cement manufacturer plans expansion

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters