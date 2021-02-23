ANL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
ASC 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.68%)
ASL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
AVN 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.46%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 134.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
EPCL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
JSCL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
KAPCO 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
MLCF 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.07%)
PAEL 40.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.27%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-3.47%)
UNITY 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.35%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.68%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 6.07 (0.12%)
BR30 25,850 Decreased By ▼ -35.82 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,953 Increased By ▲ 62.66 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,093 Increased By ▲ 33.43 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian stocks edge higher, led by rally in commodities

  • Cash Treasuries were not traded in Asia with Tokyo shut for holidays, but futures firmed slightly and showed an implied ten-year Treasury yield of 1.34%.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE/MIAMI: Asian stocks rebounded from two-week lows struck on Tuesday as rising commodity prices boosted market expectations of an improved growth outlook, a day after rising US Treasury yields and inflation prospects hit US tech shares.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.2% after dipping to 719.8, the lowest level in two weeks. The gauge has eased from last week's record top but is still up just over 9% so far this year.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 and Singapore's Straits Times index both gained 0.6% and Hong Kong advanced 1.1%. The tech-laden South Korea's Kospi was a prominent loser, down 0.3% and Taiwan eased 0.05%.

Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

"A higher interest rate environment forces investors to consider the opportunity costs of investments. Stocks that have significant borrowing, or produce no income for investors, may be particularly vulnerable," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at broker CMC Markets in Sydney.

On Wall Street, high-growth stocks such as Apple, Microsoft and Tesla weighed on the Nasdaq Composite, which shed 2.5% on Monday.

Commodity prices again strengthened on Tuesday. Oil prices rose on a tight global supply outlook after US production was hammered by frigid weather and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check.

Brent crude was up 2.2% at $66.7, a one-year high. Spot gold rose to a one-week high to $1,815.3 an ounce as inflation worries boosted the bullion's appeal as a hedge.

The strength in commodities kept the Australian dollar steady at $0.79 against the US dollar, just near a three-year high.

Bond yields have risen sharply this month as prospects of more US fiscal stimulus boosted hopes for a faster economic recovery globally. However that is also fuelling inflation worries, prompting investors to sell growth stocks that have rallied in recent months.

"Real US interest rates are now in positive territory, which has created some concern around the consequences for equities markets," Cesar Perez Ruiz, chief investment officer at Pictet Wealth Management said in a report.

The dollar index was steady at 90.028, with the euro up 0.090% at $1.2165. The Japanese yen was little changed versus the greenback at 105.01 per dollar.

Cash Treasuries were not traded in Asia with Tokyo shut for holidays, but futures firmed slightly and showed an implied ten-year Treasury yield of 1.34%.

Markets will turn their focus to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who is delivering his semi-annual testimony on Tuesday. Powell is likely to reiterate a commitment to keeping policy super easy for as long as needed to drive inflation higher, analysts said.

"In addition to the ever-present question of what it may take for the Fed to consider tapering, the most pressing investor interest is at what point the Fed could respond to the level or volatility of interest rates after the recent increases," foreign exchange strategist at Citi said in a note.

asian stocks NASDAQ Australian S&P/ASX 200 MSCI's broadest index Asia Pacific shares

Asian stocks edge higher, led by rally in commodities

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters