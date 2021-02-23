World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,883
23 Feb 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,883 to 2,394,811, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The reported death toll rose by 415 to 68,318, the tally showed.
Comments