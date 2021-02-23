ANL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
ASL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.46%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.5%)
DGKC 134.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.61%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
HASCOL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
HUBC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
JSCL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.94%)
KAPCO 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.61%)
MLCF 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
PAEL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PPL 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.16%)
PRL 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.98%)
PTC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-3.3%)
UNITY 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.96%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.39%)
BR100 4,955 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (0.15%)
BR30 25,853 Decreased By ▼ -33.48 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,942 Increased By ▲ 51.96 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,089 Increased By ▲ 30.21 (0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares trade flat as tech slide offsets commodity gains

  • Newcrest Mining and AngloGold Ashanti led gains among gold miners, which climbed 5.6%, as worries over rising inflation and a weaker US dollar pushed the metal higher.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

Australian shares traded little changed on Tuesday as gains in miners and energy firms on stronger commodity prices countered losses in tech stocks following a weak lead from US peers.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was nearly unchanged at 6,779.5 by 0000 GMT, after swinging between positive and negative territory for much of the early part of the session.

Tech stocks were the biggest drags on the benchmark, tracking losses in US peers that have come under pressure from an uptick in bond yields and concerns over higher inflation affecting valuations.

"Steadily rising real yields should reflect better growth prospects for equities but if they rise suddenly, pushed higher by flows from rapid repositioning, then we think the impact of a higher discount rate will pull equities lower," analysts at UBS said in a note.

Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay shed 7.8% to lead losses among local tech companies which were set for their worst session since Jan. 28.

Investors will watch closely for any changes to the US Federal Reserve's dovish outlook from Chairman Jerome Powell when he speaks before the Senate Banking Committee later in the day.

Energy stocks gained up to 4.1% and were on track to post their best session since Jan. 13, lifted by a jump in oil prices as investors anticipate a slow recovery in US crude output following a cold snap in the state of Texas. Oil Search climbed 8.6% after posting a surprise underlying profit.

Newcrest Mining and AngloGold Ashanti led gains among gold miners, which climbed 5.6%, as worries over rising inflation and a weaker US dollar pushed the metal higher.

Firmer bullion and copper prices supported a more than 1% rise in heavyweight miners, which hit their highest since Jan. 8. Copper prices breached the $9,000 mark for the first time since 2011 on indications of tight supply.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index declined 0.6% to 12,356.68 and was on track for a fourth straight session of falls.

Newcrest Mining Australia shares New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index AngloGold Ashanti Senate Banking Committee

Australia shares trade flat as tech slide offsets commodity gains

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters