ANL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
ASC 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
AVN 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.96%)
DGKC 134.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
EPCL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
JSCL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.46%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
MLCF 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.07%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
POWER 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.07 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.02%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-3.4%)
UNITY 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.68%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (0.12%)
BR30 25,856 Decreased By ▼ -30.22 (-0.12%)
KSE100 45,925 Increased By ▲ 35.12 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,077 Increased By ▲ 17.44 (0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australian MP who promoted pandemic conspiracies quits ruling party

  • Kelly's Facebook account -- which also frequently plays down climate change -- had around six million video views and five million interactions in 2020, according to data tool CrowdTangle.
AFP 23 Feb 2021

SYDNEY: An Australian lawmaker who frequently peddled pandemic misinformation quit the conservative government Tuesday, weeks after being publicly dressed down by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Craig Kelly repeatedly used social media and the floor of parliament to question the safety of coronavirus vaccines, oppose lockdowns, and promote unproven Covid-19 treatments such as Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and headlice medication ivermectin.

"I felt that for the rest of this parliamentary term, if I'm going to act and speak according to my conscience and my beliefs, that I can do so more effectively as an independent," the Sydney MP told public broadcaster ABC.

The Sydney MP informed colleagues of his decision at a party meeting in Canberra, and Morrison confirmed Kelly's departure, saying he "no longer felt that he could meet" the commitment to stop spreading misinformation.

Kelly's Facebook account -- which also frequently plays down climate change -- had around six million video views and five million interactions in 2020, according to data tool CrowdTangle.

His latest expression of "concerns" about Covid-19 treatments comes as Australia enters the second day of mass vaccination.

Public opinion polls show around three-in-four Australians intend to get vaccinated, but misinformation is widespread on prominent media platforms.

hydroxychloroquine facebook Scott Morrison COVID19 coronavirus vaccines Australian lawmaker

Australian MP who promoted pandemic conspiracies quits ruling party

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters