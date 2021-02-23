ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euronext wheat pares gains on technical flurry

Reuters 23 Feb 2021

PARIS: Euronext front-month wheat futures pared gains in late trading on Friday after touching a 7-1/2 year high fuelled by short-covering in a market facing tightening physical supplies.

March milling wheat on Euronext added as much as 2.2% to 242.75 euros ($294.63) a tonne, the highest front-month price since May 2013.

By 1658 GMT it was up 0.2% at 238.00 euros a tonne as a fall in US futures curbed gains on Euronext.

May futures on Euronext were up 0.2% at 226.75 euros, after reaching a four-week high of 229 euros, while new-crop delivery months were slightly lower.

Some market participants had covered positions after the closing of options against March futures last Monday and ahead of the futures expiry next month, traders said.

“It’s very technical futures trading, there’s nothing much happening on the physical market,” a French trader said, adding that it could make French wheat less competitive for export and limit outflows when domestic buyers need the grain.

Euronext had already reached a 7-1/2 year high last month, supported by strong international demand driven by China and concern over declining wheat stocks in Europe.

A new wave of import tenders has highlighted continued demand at a time when export taxes planned by Moscow have cast doubt over Russian shipments.

“Tenders from the likes of Pakistan and Tunisia could suck more supplies out of the EU,” a German trader said.

Volatility on Euronext, higher freight rates and supplies from a bumper Australian harvest could nonetheless cool demand for European wheat.

“We are also facing hurdles with the very sharp rise in ocean shipping markets this week,” the German trader said.

“But German ports remain very busy, with loadings for Algeria and other African destinations dominating in coming weeks.”

Standard bread wheat with 12% protein for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at about 9 euros over Paris May , compared with Thursday’s 11 euros over, to compensate for rising Paris futures.

Premiums were nominal at various points during the day because of volatility on Euronext.

Wheat wheat buyer wheat crop wheatcorn

Euronext wheat pares gains on technical flurry

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Jan CA plunges 65pc MoM

Jul-Jan FDI down 27pc YoY

SC underscores need for strengthening political parties

Govt lays ballot ord in NA

Amendments in Nepra law: Govt facing stiff resistance from NA body

Tribal districts: Rs50bn spent on uplift projects, PM told

All aircraft equipped with GE engines: PIA

Boeing grounds 777s

Four female aid workers gunned down in North Waziristan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.