Feb 23, 2021
UK govt eyes return to normal by end of June

AFP 23 Feb 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out a four-step plan to ease coronavirus restrictions, expressing hope that life could get back to normal by the end of June.

In a statement to parliament, he outlined a “gradual and cautious” approach to lifting curbs in England, starting with the reopening of schools from March 8 and non-essential retail from April 12.

Some fans could be able to attend sporting fixtures from May 17, while all social distancing restrictions could be removed from June 21 — all subject to change and depending on scientific data.

The announcement is the first big step towards restoring normal life, nearly a year after Johnson imposed the first of three stay-at-home orders that have devastated Britain’s economy.

Johnson told MPs that with a mass vaccination programme easing pressure on overstretched hospitals, “the end really is in sight”.

“A wretched year will give way to a spring and summer that will be very different and incomparably better than the picture we see around us today,” he added.

Britain is one of the countries hardest-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with 120,757 deaths.

It was the first nation to begin mass vaccinations in December, but surging case numbers forced a return to lockdown and shut schools in early January after an easing of curbs over Christmas.

More than 17 million people have now received at least a first vaccine dose — one-third of the UK’s adult population.

