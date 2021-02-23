Rain, snow likely in upcountry

KARACHI: A cloudy weather with rain and snow is expected in the upcountry and northern areas in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Monday. Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, it said, are likely to rains with snow on Tuesday. However, light rain/drizzle is expected in thr Potohar region. Fog is likely to prevail over the plain areas of Punjab.

Cold and dry weather may elsewhere in the country. “A shallow westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country,” the Met said. In the past 24 hours: Weather remained cold and dry in the most parts of the country. Kalam recieved a maximum of the rainfall as 30 mm, Malam Jabba 12 mm, Pattan 7 mm, Dir 6 mm, Chitral and Drosh 1 mm, each.

