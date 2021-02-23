ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Rain, snow likely in upcountry

Recorder Report 23 Feb 2021

KARACHI: A cloudy weather with rain and snow is expected in the upcountry and northern areas in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Monday. Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, it said, are likely to rains with snow on Tuesday. However, light rain/drizzle is expected in thr Potohar region. Fog is likely to prevail over the plain areas of Punjab.

Cold and dry weather may elsewhere in the country. “A shallow westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country,” the Met said. In the past 24 hours: Weather remained cold and dry in the most parts of the country. Kalam recieved a maximum of the rainfall as 30 mm, Malam Jabba 12 mm, Pattan 7 mm, Dir 6 mm, Chitral and Drosh 1 mm, each.

