Japan National Day: OLP Announces ‘Auto Lease with Maintenance’

61st Birthday of his Majesty Emperor Naruhito

ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited (OLP) is delighted to announce another milestone of introducing “Maintenance Lease of Automobiles” through its recently established Automobile Service Center in Karachi. The Service Centre is equipped to provide car care services for European, Japanese and domestic vehicles.

“OLP’s Maintenance Lease” provides leasing / financing of saloon vehicles bundled with affordable, state-of-the-art turnkey maintenance solutions using hi-tech equipment (Mechanical & Body Shop). Our highly trained professionals provide exceptional customer service to ensure that every automobile gets the care it needs. This brings a new dimension to the OLP quality experience that our Customers have come to expect from us.

OLP offers value-added financial products and innovative customized services to a wide array of customers throughout Pakistan. The blend of international experience and local expertise acquired over the last 34 years provides OLP a distinctive competitive edge. OLP is headquartered in Karachi and has 38 branches situated in 35 cities.

OLP takes pride in the fact that it has played a major role towards the economic development of Pakistan by supporting the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Sector and in doing so, has helped grow numerous small and medium businesses into larger enterprises and created thousands of jobs both directly and indirectly. Today, OLP is the largest SME focused non-banking financial company in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021