ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Japan National Day: OLP Announces ‘Auto Lease with Maintenance’

23 Feb 2021
  • 61st Birthday of his Majesty Emperor Naruhito

ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited (OLP) is delighted to announce another milestone of introducing “Maintenance Lease of Automobiles” through its recently established Automobile Service Center in Karachi. The Service Centre is equipped to provide car care services for European, Japanese and domestic vehicles.

“OLP’s Maintenance Lease” provides leasing / financing of saloon vehicles bundled with affordable, state-of-the-art turnkey maintenance solutions using hi-tech equipment (Mechanical & Body Shop). Our highly trained professionals provide exceptional customer service to ensure that every automobile gets the care it needs. This brings a new dimension to the OLP quality experience that our Customers have come to expect from us.

OLP offers value-added financial products and innovative customized services to a wide array of customers throughout Pakistan. The blend of international experience and local expertise acquired over the last 34 years provides OLP a distinctive competitive edge. OLP is headquartered in Karachi and has 38 branches situated in 35 cities.

OLP takes pride in the fact that it has played a major role towards the economic development of Pakistan by supporting the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Sector and in doing so, has helped grow numerous small and medium businesses into larger enterprises and created thousands of jobs both directly and indirectly. Today, OLP is the largest SME focused non-banking financial company in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Japan National Day Auto Lease with Maintenance

Japan National Day: OLP Announces ‘Auto Lease with Maintenance’

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Jan CA plunges 65pc MoM

Jul-Jan FDI down 27pc YoY

SC underscores need for strengthening political parties

Govt lays ballot ord in NA

Amendments in Nepra law: Govt facing stiff resistance from NA body

Tribal districts: Rs50bn spent on uplift projects, PM told

All aircraft equipped with GE engines: PIA

Boeing grounds 777s

Four female aid workers gunned down in North Waziristan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.