Japan National Day: Message from H.E. Imtiaz Ahmed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan

On behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, I would like to extend our warmest felicitations to the people and the Government of Japan on the auspicious occasion of the birthday of His Majesty the Emperor and the National Day of Japan.

Pakistan and Japan enjoy friendly and cordial relations with trade and investment ties as well as development cooperation being the foundation of our partnership. Bilateral relations have witnessed an enhanced momentum in recent years with high level exchanges from both sides.

Currently there are more than 80 Japanese companies operating in Pakistan with more investments in the pipeline. Japan’s technological expertise and investments and Pakistan’s skilled workforce is paving the way for socio-economic development of Pakistan. Both countries have also signed agreements for the export of manpower to Japan.

This year also marks the 20th founding anniversary of the Pakistan Japan Business Forum, which has played a vital role in promoting trade and investment relations in diversified sectors between the two countries.

I avail this opportunity to convey my best wishes for the peace, prosperity and the continued progress of the friendly people of Japan.

