Japan National Day: Message from H.E. Isomura Toshikazu, Consul General of Japan in Karachi

It is my pleasure to send the people of Pakistan my greetings on the occasion of our National Day, the 61st Birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito. We wanted to celebrate this auspicious day by inviting our Pakistani friends but the prevailing pandemic has not allowed us to do so.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1952, Japan-Pakistan relations have forged ahead against all odds and a manifestation of this bond is the presence of more than 20 Japan-related cultural, economic, educational, and literary groups that are promoting Japan in the country.

This year also coincides with the 20 years of the commencement of Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF), the apex bi-lateral business forum synergizing Japan-Pakistan Engagement in business, trade, commerce, and vocational training. A forum that started with 8 member companies, now boasts a body of around 150 with much diverse sectoral commitments.

Next year marks the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Japan and Pakistan so we recommit ourselves and look forward to working in harmony with our host nation to further strengthening the relationship between our countries, our businesses, and our people.

