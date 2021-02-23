Japan National Day: A brief history of Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan

Hamdard established by an accomplished pharmacist and physician of Tibb-i-Unani, Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed, in a tiny shop in Delhi in 1906 is among those successful enterprises in South Asia that have had modest beginnings but, within a short span of time, achieved the status of a renowned name. Then, in Karachi, after the creation of Pakistan, his younger son and a visionary physician, Hakim Mohammed Said,launched it in a two room rented clinic of Tibb-i-Unani (Eastern Medicine). Hamdard made rapid progress and soon its star products, especially Rooh Afza syrup and effective herbal medicines, became household words in the country and Hamdard became one of the most famous and reliable names in Pakistan. Hakim Mohammed Said, in addition to being a physician par excellence, was a philanthropist and visionary in the real sense of the word. He made Hamdard Pakistan not only the biggest manufacturer of herbal products and medicines, but also branched out into the fields of health in general, education and social welfare. He established a comprehensive network of free Hamdard Clinics (matabs) across the country, initiated Hamdard Free Mobile Dispensaries, to provide the poor with health facilities at their doorsteps, and set up hospitals of both Eastern and Western Systems of Medicine. He founded schools, colleges and university and a City of Education, Science and Culture – Madinat al Hikmah – laying out his whole life’s earnings on the project. He did all this for the promotion of health and education in the country, because he believed that no nation without good health and quality education would be able to progress in the world. Inheriting from his father a flair for formulation, good clinical judgment and the commitment to serve humanity, he invented and made changes in many tibbi medicines, saw at least 5 million patients during his career (all without charges) and devotedly served humanity. In fact, he converted Hamdard Laboratories into a Waqf – an Islamic trust where all the profits are used for Allah’s work i.e. nation building and charity.

Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan

The central structure of Hamdard Laboratories is based in Pakistan’s industrial hub and the port city of Karachi. It comprises of the headquarters and two manufacturing units, including a new large unit - Hamdard Industrial Complex (HIC) at the newly named Hakim Mohammed Said Road. Besides Karachi, two other Hamdard manufacturing units are working in Lahore and Peshawar. Apart from the Karachi headquarters, there are zonal offices in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar. All Hamdard manufacturing units are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and instruments, fulfilling modern day requirements of quality and high standard. Hamdard produces over 500 herbal products and medicines and their strength lies in their quality.

Hamdard Quality Policy Statement

Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan ensures the quality and standard of its products adhering to the international standards and laws, prescribed by ISO and WHO. To maintain quality and standard HLWP takes the following measures:

Procurement of the best quality of raw material. Following Good Manufacturing Practices. Conducting regular checks on raw material: in-process/intermediate material and finished products in order to maintain quality control Giving importance to the training of all personnel/employees, involved in production processes, under the policy of quality control (TQC).

Rooh Afza: ‘Lord of the Red’s’ and a drink for all seasons, Rooh Afza is the scarlet-hued syrup of the East. It is the star product of Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan. It is theforemost national brand, having the major share in local markets. At international level too, it enjoys a high reputation because of its quality, taste and unique blend of traditional flavours and aromas.

Certificates, License and Awards: Having Halal ingredients, Rooh Afza is certified by the Committee of food experts and the most authentic religious scholars or ‘ulema’ of the country. It enjoys certifications of ISO 9001: 2008 and ISO 22000: 2005. It has been winning awards a-plenty and on a regular basis, including FPCCI Award, Brands Icon of Pakistan Award, Brands of the Year Award, and Consumer’s Choice Award. US food magazine ‘Saveur’ in its publication of Feb 2007 – issue # 99, placed Rooh Afza at the 10thposition in world’s 100 most popular brands’ list.

Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP): Hamdard Foundation Pakistan was established by Hakim

Mohammed Said in 1964 in order to control and regulate the funds being handed over to it by HamdardLaboratories. These are used for the promotion of health, education and social uplift in line with his vision and mission – service to the nation and humanity. He was martyred on 17th October 1998 at the doorstep of his Karachi Clinic - the very same from where he started his journey of building ‘Hamdard Pakistan’. We are told by the Quran to not speak of a shaheed as dead. Hence, martyred, he is immortal. And his legacy of service too goes on, with Allah’s help, under the guidance of his daughter, MrsSadia Rashid, Chairperson, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan, and President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan.

