Japan National Day: Message from Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh

I am taking this opportunity to extend my heartiest gratitude to Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) for completing 20 years of its formation. It is also a matter of pride that on this eve, the PJBF is publishing a special supplement of Bi-Annual Forum

Magazine namely "Rising Sun"

The apt role of PJBF in further strengthening the long and historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan is worth-appreciation. The Government of Japan has always stood by Pakistan and Pakistani nation, particularly in days of difficulties. We also gratefully acknowledge the assistance of Japan the important sectors like Health, Education and Infrastructure Development to name a few.

I once again convey my gratitude to the Chairman, Office bearers and members of Pakistan Japan Business Forum for their continued valuable support to the Government in its efforts for economic development of the Country. I assure my utmost patronage to the organization for all of its endeavours to promote the business and industry.

