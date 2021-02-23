Japan National Day: Message from Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Punjab

The completion of 20 years of Pakistan Japan Business Forum is certainly an achievement, on this considerable instance, I pay all my warm congratulations to the organization. It has indeed played an active part in not only building up substantial communication networks between the two regions, but also has served as a catalyst in structuring up the business activities. I offer my greetings to all the members and representatives and officials, serving determinedly towards a constructive future. This Forum has put in its’ constant efforts with an aim to be a means of exchange of economic growth and development.

Wishing Pakistan Japan Business Forum, the very best for all future endeavors!

