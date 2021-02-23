ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Japan National Day: Message from Sohail P. Ahmed Former President Pakistan Japan Business Forum

23 Feb 2021

In July 1983 General Ziaul Haq then President of Pakistan, visiting Japan suggested establishment of a body to promote business between the 2 countries. In May 1984, the then Prime Minister of Japan Yusuhiro Nakasone visited Pakistan and echoed the same sentiments. Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and FPCCI got active, formed a committee which held meetings frequently, alternating in Pakistan and Japan. This led to setting up of Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee in Japan and later in July 2000, the Pakistan Japan Business Forum was established in Pakistan. In September 2001, 20 years back, the first dialogue between PJBF and JPBCC was held in Karachi. On this occasion many business persons from both countries participated. Mr. Razak Dawood, then Minister of Industries & Production chaired the meeting.

It is wonderful to see that Pakistan Japan Business Forum has passed adolescence and is now entering into stable twenties. PJBF in phases has gone through formative, placid and active years, emerging as the leading bilateral business forum in Pakistan with many firsts to its credit as biennial meetings with JPBCC in conjunction with both Governments, annual Business Delegations to Japan, Signature events, budgetary proposals, Multilateral businesses dialogue, leading discussions with government officials along with other bilateral forums etc.

Pakistan has been fortunate in receiving very active Ambassadors and Consul Generals from Japan, as well appointing dedicated and meritorious Ambassadors to Japan, which helped PJBF in playing its due role in promotion of business countries between the two countries.

PJBF with an enviable track record is now well poised to contribute more to the development of business relations between Pakistan and Japan and I wish it greater successes, to the benefit of both countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Japan National Day General Ziaul Haq Sohail P

Japan National Day: Message from Sohail P. Ahmed Former President Pakistan Japan Business Forum

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Jan CA plunges 65pc MoM

Jul-Jan FDI down 27pc YoY

SC underscores need for strengthening political parties

Govt lays ballot ord in NA

Amendments in Nepra law: Govt facing stiff resistance from NA body

Tribal districts: Rs50bn spent on uplift projects, PM told

All aircraft equipped with GE engines: PIA

Boeing grounds 777s

Four female aid workers gunned down in North Waziristan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.