Japan National Day: Message from Sohail P. Ahmed Former President Pakistan Japan Business Forum

In July 1983 General Ziaul Haq then President of Pakistan, visiting Japan suggested establishment of a body to promote business between the 2 countries. In May 1984, the then Prime Minister of Japan Yusuhiro Nakasone visited Pakistan and echoed the same sentiments. Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and FPCCI got active, formed a committee which held meetings frequently, alternating in Pakistan and Japan. This led to setting up of Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee in Japan and later in July 2000, the Pakistan Japan Business Forum was established in Pakistan. In September 2001, 20 years back, the first dialogue between PJBF and JPBCC was held in Karachi. On this occasion many business persons from both countries participated. Mr. Razak Dawood, then Minister of Industries & Production chaired the meeting.

It is wonderful to see that Pakistan Japan Business Forum has passed adolescence and is now entering into stable twenties. PJBF in phases has gone through formative, placid and active years, emerging as the leading bilateral business forum in Pakistan with many firsts to its credit as biennial meetings with JPBCC in conjunction with both Governments, annual Business Delegations to Japan, Signature events, budgetary proposals, Multilateral businesses dialogue, leading discussions with government officials along with other bilateral forums etc.

Pakistan has been fortunate in receiving very active Ambassadors and Consul Generals from Japan, as well appointing dedicated and meritorious Ambassadors to Japan, which helped PJBF in playing its due role in promotion of business countries between the two countries.

PJBF with an enviable track record is now well poised to contribute more to the development of business relations between Pakistan and Japan and I wish it greater successes, to the benefit of both countries.

